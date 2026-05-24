Matt Svanson News: Bound for Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Svanson to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Svanson will be moved off the 26-man active roster as the Cardinals make room for their starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Reds, Brycen Mautz, who was called up from Triple-A. Though he looked like a candidate to earn a high-leverage role in the St. Louis bullpen coming out of spring training, Svanson squandered that opportunity after posting a 8.77 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the season. He'll look to iron out his command issues in the minors.