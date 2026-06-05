Matt Svanson News: Getting another look in majors
The Cardinals recalled Svanson from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Svanson was sent down last month after posting a disappointing 8.77 ERA and 26:15 K:BB over 25.2 innings. He seemed to get back on track at Memphis, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames with an 8:1 K:BB. Svanson will be used in middle relief.
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