Matt Svanson News: Implodes in loss to Red Sox

Svanson was charged with five runs on six hits and a walk over one inning of work in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Svanson retired the final two batters in the top of the eighth inning to keep the deficit to two at the time. He remained in for the top of the ninth after the Cardinals had cut the lead to one but yielded six consecutive one-out singles as the Red Sox effectively put the game away. Svanson came into the season in the mix for saves in the St. Louis bullpen, but he might need a reset in the minors after posting a 15.58 ERA and 7:6 K:BB over his first 8.2 innings.