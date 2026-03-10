Matt Svanson headshot

Matt Svanson News: In mix to close games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Svanson is expected to be in the mix to close games for the Cardinals this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Oliver Marmol has indicated that he doesn't plan to name a closer heading into the season but expects the situation to "solve itself." Svanson did not record a save during his excellent rookie season, but he was particularly dominant in the second half with a 1.05 ERA and 44:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings. Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek are also among the candidates to see saves in St. Louis.

Matt Svanson
St. Louis Cardinals
