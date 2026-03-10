Matt Svanson News: In mix to close games
Svanson is expected to be in the mix to close games for the Cardinals this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Manager Oliver Marmol has indicated that he doesn't plan to name a closer heading into the season but expects the situation to "solve itself." Svanson did not record a save during his excellent rookie season, but he was particularly dominant in the second half with a 1.05 ERA and 44:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings. Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek are also among the candidates to see saves in St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Svanson See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes4 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central5 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club12 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings20 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Svanson See More