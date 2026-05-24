Matt Svanson News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Svanson to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
The move corresponds with the Cardinals recalling left-hander Brycen Mautz from Triple-A. Svanson opened the 2026 season by allowing at least three earned runs in four of his first seven outings and has an 8.77 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He'll have the chance to work on his command issues in the minors.
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