Matt Svanson News: Rough start to season

Svanson has been charged with six runs while recording just three outs across his first two appearances of the season.

Svanson pitched the sixth inning with a two-run lead in the opener and the ninth inning with a four-run advantage in Saturday's win over the Rays. In the latter contest, Ryne Stanek had been warming up for a save chance before the Cardinals extended their lead and turned to Svanson. He was pulled mid-inning and charged with three runs in both outings. The usage for Svanson hasn't been favorable, but he's also been very unlucky, sporting a .625 BABIP despite a 12.5 percent hard-hit rate. Fantasy managers with precious roster spots might be forced to cut Svanson, but there's still lots to be sorted out in the St. Louis bullpen.