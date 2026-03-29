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Matt Svanson News: Rough start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Svanson has been charged with six runs while recording just three outs across his first two appearances of the season.

Svanson pitched the sixth inning with a two-run lead in the opener and the ninth inning with a four-run advantage in Saturday's win over the Rays. In the latter contest, Ryne Stanek had been warming up for a save chance before the Cardinals extended their lead and turned to Svanson. He was pulled mid-inning and charged with three runs in both outings. The usage for Svanson hasn't been favorable, but he's also been very unlucky, sporting a .625 BABIP despite a 12.5 percent hard-hit rate. Fantasy managers with precious roster spots might be forced to cut Svanson, but there's still lots to be sorted out in the St. Louis bullpen.

Matt Svanson
St. Louis Cardinals
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