Matt Thaiss News: Gets second straight start

Thaiss will start at catcher and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Thaiss will make his second straight start behind the plate after going 0-for-1 with two walks in his White Sox debut Saturday. Both of the lefty-hitting Thaiss' starts have come against right-handed pitchers, while the right-handed-hitting Korey Lee handled catching duties in the opener Thursday, when the Angels sent southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the hill. As such, it's possible that White Sox manager Will Venable is running a loose platoon at catcher that could afford Thaiss the majority of the starts.