Matt Thaiss News: Hoping to hold off rookies
Thaiss is projected to be on the White Sox's Opening Day roster by Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
Thaiss joined the White Sox this offseason and has had a decent spring, collecting six hits across 19 at-bats while striking out only three times. While much of Chicago's roster lacks standout talent, catcher is the exception with the pair of Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero --both promising prospects -- knocking on the door of the majors. That could ultimately cost Thaiss playing time later in the season, but he appears to still have a decent shot to make the Opening Day roster.
