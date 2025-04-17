Matt Thaiss News: Likely to lose work to Quero

Thaiss is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Thaiss emerged as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop early on this season, but he'll be on the bench for the second straight day Thursday and now looks poised to move into a backup role with Chicago promoting catching prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte. Even while seeing the bulk of the work behind the plate through Chicago's first 17 games of the season, Thaiss didn't make much of a fantasy impact, batting .241 with few counting statistics (zero home runs, zero steals, three runs, three RBI).