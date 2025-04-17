Fantasy Baseball
Matt Thaiss headshot

Matt Thaiss News: Likely to lose work to Quero

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Thaiss is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Thaiss emerged as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop early on this season, but he'll be on the bench for the second straight day Thursday and now looks poised to move into a backup role with Chicago promoting catching prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte. Even while seeing the bulk of the work behind the plate through Chicago's first 17 games of the season, Thaiss didn't make much of a fantasy impact, batting .241 with few counting statistics (zero home runs, zero steals, three runs, three RBI).

