Matt Thaiss News: Makes Opening Day roster
The White Sox informed Thaiss on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thaiss will likely open the season as the No. 2 catcher behind incumbent Korey Lee after posting an .892 OPS across 12 Cactus League games. Thaiss and Lee may not be ticketed for season-long stays on the active roster, however, as catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero will open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte but should be ready to make their MLB debuts at some point later in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now