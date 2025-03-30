Matt Thaiss News: Making most of increased run

Thaiss went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Thaiss started his second straight game behind the plate and appears to have overtaken Korey Lee as the White Sox's preferred option. He tallied his first hit of the season in the first inning to drive in Luis Robert Jr. Thaiss has reached base five times across seven plate appearances in his two starts.