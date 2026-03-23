Matt Thaiss News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Red Sox reassigned Thaiss to minor-league camp Monday.

Thaiss attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but didn't make much of a push for a backup catcher spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after posting a .560 OPS over 27 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. With Boston also optioning Mickey Gasper to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, the Red Sox will head into Opening Day with Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong as their two catchers.