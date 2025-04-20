Matt Thaiss News: Pops first homer

Thaiss went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Red Sox.

Thaiss has alternated starts behind the plate with Edgar Quero since the latter was promoted to the majors Thursday. Thaiss hasn't had much success at the plate, with Sunday's homer being his first of the season and only his third total extra-base hit across 45 plate appearances. He may lose additional playing time once Quero gets more comfortable at the big-league level, further limiting Thaiss's fantasy appeal.