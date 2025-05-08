Matt Thaiss News: Sitting after three straight starts

Thaiss is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Though Edgar Quero is viewed as the team's top backstop, the White Sox's willingness to deploy him as a designated hitter has allowed Thaiss to see more work than the typical No. 2 catcher. The left-handed-hitting Thaiss had started each of the last three games, but he'll be excluded from the lineup Thursday while the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the hill.