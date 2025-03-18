Matt Vierling Injury: Not yet cleared for throwing

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Vierling (shoulder) has been cleared for conditioning work and defensive drills, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Both Vierling and Parker Meadows seem to be at similar spots in their respective recoveries from arm injuries, as the latter has also been cleared for all activity except for throwing and hitting. Until Vierling is able to start playing catch and begin a hitting progression, it may be difficult to project when he'll be ready to make his season debut as he works his way back from a right rotator cuff strain. Once healthy, Vierling should handle a near-everyday role at third base or in the corner outfield.