Matt Vierling Injury: Not yet throwing

Vierling (shoulder) said Friday that he has yet to start up a throwing program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old has been back to hitting for the past couple weeks and is taking part in defensive drills, but he apparently needs to strengthen his shoulder a bit more before returning to throwing. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Vierling will undergo an MRI within the next week, presumably to check the recovery progress of the strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.