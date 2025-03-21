Fantasy Baseball
Matt Vierling Injury: Progressing in rehab work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Vierling (shoulder) began a hitting progression this week and was cleared Friday to advance his shoulder strengthening exercises, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old resumed light baseball activities in early March after being shut down due to a strained rotator cuff early in camp, and he's now ramping up his rehab work. Vierling will begin the season on the injured list but could make his season debut sometime in April.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
