Matt Vierling Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Vierling is dealing with a strained right rotation cuff muscle and will not be ready for Opening Day, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling has been held out of action for nearly a week already and will continue to rest before eventually being re-evaluated for a potential return to baseball activities. With Vierling getting a late start to the season, playing time in right field could open up for Wenceel Perez and for Andy Ibanez at third base, where Vierling had been likely to serve in a short-side platoon with Jace Jung.