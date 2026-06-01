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Matt Vierling News: Bowing out of starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He'll head to the bench after starting in each of Detroit's last four games while going 2-for-13 with two walks and a run. Wenceel Perez will cover center field in Vierling's place in the series opener.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
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