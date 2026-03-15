Matt Vierling News: Continues torrid spring
Vierling, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, is sporting a 1.039 OPS this spring.
Vierling has gone 11-for-31 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI in 11 Grapefruit League contests to date. The 29-year-old is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder and possible infield option this year, though his strong play could ultimately lead to elevated playing time. Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez are struggling this spring, and both are candidates to cede time to Vierling if the latter continues to outperform them at the plate into the regular season.
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