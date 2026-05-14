Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Vierling is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.

Vierling had started each of the last nine games in center field, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale. It will be Wenceel Perez handling center field and batting eighth as the Tigers look to avoid the sweep.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
11 days ago