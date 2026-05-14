Matt Vierling News: Exiting starting lineup
Vierling is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.
Vierling had started each of the last nine games in center field, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale. It will be Wenceel Perez handling center field and batting eighth as the Tigers look to avoid the sweep.
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