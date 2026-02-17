Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling News: Feels fully healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 8:36am

Vierling (oblique) has been working out at full strength and should be fully ready to go for the start of the regular season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Recurring shoulder problems and a late-season oblique strain limited Vierling to just 31 regular-season games and 100 plate appearances in 2025, and he missed Detroit's postseason run entirely. However, the versatile 29-year-old has had ample time to recover in the offseason, and he seems to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign. Vierling projects as the Tigers' top backup in the corner outfield spots, and he can play in center and at third base as well. He's likely a more valuable asset in real baseball than he is in fantasy, but he could have some utility if he's able to log regular at-bats and get back near his production from 2024, when he recorded 16 home runs, 57 RBI and a .735 OPS across 144 regular-season contests.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
