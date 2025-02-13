Matt Vierling News: Gets more job security

With free agent Alex Bregman passing up the Tigers to sign with the Red Sox, Vierling should have a clearer path to regular starts at third base, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

If Bregman had joined Detroit, he likely would have played most days at the hot corner, pushing Vierling to a bench role. However, Vierling should now slot in as a primary option at third, though left-hand hitting Jace Jung figures to be in the mix too. On days when Jung enters the lineup, Vierling could slide to the outfield. This makes the veteran's 2025 fantasy outlook similar to 2024, when he slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs across 144 regular-season games.