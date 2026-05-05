Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Vierling went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Vierling was one of the few bright spots for Detroit, as he went deep to lead off in the bottom of the first inning. It was only the second long ball of the year for the veteran utility player, who is batting just .221 with a .669 OPS. Vierling has seen a bit more playing time lately with Parker Meadows (arm) and Javier Baez (ankle) both on the injured list, but the former isn't guaranteed to hold onto a regular role for the rest of the season.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago