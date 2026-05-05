Matt Vierling News: Goes deep in loss
Vierling went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Vierling was one of the few bright spots for Detroit, as he went deep to lead off in the bottom of the first inning. It was only the second long ball of the year for the veteran utility player, who is batting just .221 with a .669 OPS. Vierling has seen a bit more playing time lately with Parker Meadows (arm) and Javier Baez (ankle) both on the injured list, but the former isn't guaranteed to hold onto a regular role for the rest of the season.
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