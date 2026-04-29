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Matt Vierling News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Vierling had started each of the last four games, going a collective 1-for-14 with a 3:1 BB:K. Though he'll hit the bench, Vierling's outlook for playing time appears to have improved with Javier Baez (ankle) landing on the injured list Wednesday.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
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