Matt Vierling News: Homers again Monday
Vierling went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Guardians.
Vierling is now up to four home runs this season, with two of those long balls coming in the last three days. The veteran is seeing an uptick in playing time in center field with Parker Meadows (arm) and Javier Baez (ankle) both on the injured list. Vierling has yet to truly get going with a .211 batting average and .676 OPS, though his recent stretch offers some glimmer of optimism, and he should continue to be a lineup regular with his two teammates on the shelf.
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