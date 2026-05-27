Matt Vierling News: Idle Wednesday
Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Vierling will get a breather Wednesday after he started in each of the Tigers' previous three games, including both ends of a doubleheader Sunday. Wenceel Perez will replace Vierling in center field and will bat seventh.
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