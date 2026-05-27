Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Vierling will get a breather Wednesday after he started in each of the Tigers' previous three games, including both ends of a doubleheader Sunday. Wenceel Perez will replace Vierling in center field and will bat seventh.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago