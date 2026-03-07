Matt Vierling News: Off to strong spring start
Through six Grapefruit League games, Vierling has gone 8-for-15 with two walks, a double, a triple and a home run.
Vierling was particularly effective Friday, when he went 3-for-3 with a home run, three total runs scored and four RBI against the Red Sox. The utility player had an injury-marred 2025 campaign, but he's been healthy so far in his camp, and his early production is a promising sign. Vierling likely won't have a regular starting role when the regular season gets underway, though he should still see plenty of playing time at multiple positions for the Tigers.
