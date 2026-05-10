Matt Vierling headshot

Matt Vierling News: Plates two runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 12:04am

Vierling went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Kansas City.

Vierling's lone hit was an impactful one, as he laced a two-out, two-RBI double off the wall in the second inning, advancing to third base on a Kyle Isbel error. Over the past seven games, Vierling has tallied four extra-base hits. His season numbers remain pedestrian, however, as he is slashing .217/.282/.380 with two homers, 17 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base across 33 games.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
13 days ago