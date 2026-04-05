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Matt Vierling News: Pops first home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:37pm

Vierling went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Vierling didn't appear in the contest until the fourth inning, when he lifted a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter. In the eighth inning, he put the game out of reach with his first home run of the season with a runner on. Vierling has now appeared in five of Detroit's first eight games but has only seen 10 at-bats. The lack of consistent playing time limits the veteran's fantasy value, though he would be in line for an expanded role if any of Detroit's regulars went down with an injury.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
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