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Matt Vierling News: Provides offense Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 6:52am

Vierling went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Vierling opened the scoring with his third home run of the season in the sixth inning, but Detroit was unable to muster any more offense in the narrow defeat. The utility player hasn't done much offensively this year with a .213/.281/.380 slash line through 37 games, though he has seen an uptick in playing time in center field with Parker Meadows (arm) and Javier Baez (ankle) both on the injured list at the moment.

Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers
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