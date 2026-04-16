Matt Vierling News: Tallies first stolen base Thursday

Vierling went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.

Vierling got the start in center field with Javier Baez playing shortstop and rookie Kevin McGonigle sliding over to third base Thursday. The former responded by delivering his first stolen base and first multi-hit effort of the year. Vierling is seeing inconsistent playing time at the moment in his utility role, which limits his fantasy upside for the time being, but he can still produce on a per-game basis.