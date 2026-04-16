Matt Vierling News: Tallies first stolen base Thursday
Vierling went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.
Vierling got the start in center field with Javier Baez playing shortstop and rookie Kevin McGonigle sliding over to third base Thursday. The former responded by delivering his first stolen base and first multi-hit effort of the year. Vierling is seeing inconsistent playing time at the moment in his utility role, which limits his fantasy upside for the time being, but he can still produce on a per-game basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Vierling See More