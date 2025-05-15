Fantasy Baseball
Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Waldron (oblique) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron suffered an oblique strain in mid-March but returned to the mound Thursday. He allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three across 1.2 frames. Waldron threw a total of 38 pitches, so he'll likely need a few more appearances before being activated.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
