Matt Waldron Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Waldron (oblique) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron suffered an oblique strain in mid-March but returned to the mound Thursday. He allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three across 1.2 frames. Waldron threw a total of 38 pitches, so he'll likely need a few more appearances before being activated.