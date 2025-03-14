Matt Waldron Injury: Diagnosed with oblique strain
Waldron suffered a mild left oblique strain while warming up in the bullpen Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Waldron's injury prevented him from pitching as scheduled against the Rangers. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday, at which point a return timeline may be established, but his availability for Opening Day is currently up in the air. The 28-year-old right-hander has had a tough time getting going this spring, surrendering 11 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and seven walks while striking out seven batters in 9.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now