Matt Waldron Injury: May return as reliever
Waldron (forearm) could take on a bullpen role when he returns from the injured list, per MLB.com.
Waldron landed on the 15-day IL on May 15 due to a right brachialis muscle injury. He had initially been slated to be DFA'd, so San Diego was ready to remove him from its rotation. If Waldron remains with the club after he gets healthy, then, he may be asked to take on a bullpen role, especially since Lucas Giolito has recently joined the Padres' rotation. In any case, it's unclear when Waldron will be ready to return, as he's yet to resume throwing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1210 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More