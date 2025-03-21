Fantasy Baseball
Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron Injury: Not yet throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Waldron (oblique) has yet to resume throwing, per MLB.com.

Waldron is dealing with a mild left oblique strain and is expected to begin the campaign on the injured list. He had been competing for the Padres' fifth-starter role this spring, though he struggled with an 8.68 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB over 9.1 Cactus League innings before getting hurt. With both Waldron and Yu Darvish (elbow) likely unavailable at the start of the season, Randy Vasquez, Stephen Kolek and Kyle Hart are battling to fill San Diego's two available rotation slots.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
