Matt Waldron Injury: On track to join rotation

The Padres are expected to activate Waldron (lower body) from the 15-day injured list and have him make a start during this weekend's series versus the Angels in Anaheim, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After undergoing hemorrhoid surgery in late February, Waldron was eased along slowly in spring training and was placed on the injured list prior to Opening Day. He was cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment when Triple-A El Paso opened its season in late March, and he's looked sharp over the course of three starts with the affiliate, tossing 12 scoreless innings while allowing just seven hits and posting a 12:1 K:BB. Waldron has since rejoined the Padres and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, which likely puts him on track to start Friday's series opener. The right-hander will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Nick Pivetta (elbow) and should be in line for multiple turns with Pivetta facing an uncertain timeline for a return.