Matt Waldron Injury: Possibly injured in bullpen
Waldron didn't pitch as scheduled Friday due to a potential injury he suffered while warming up in the bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
After Waldron threw a few pitches in the bullpen preparing for what was supposed to be his fifth appearance of the spring, a trainer intervened to check on him. The 28-year-old righty then retreated into the Padres' clubhouse. It's unclear at the moment what he might be dealing with, though more information is likely to be revealed following the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now