Matt Waldron Injury: Possibly injured in bullpen

Waldron didn't pitch as scheduled Friday due to a potential injury he suffered while warming up in the bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After Waldron threw a few pitches in the bullpen preparing for what was supposed to be his fifth appearance of the spring, a trainer intervened to check on him. The 28-year-old righty then retreated into the Padres' clubhouse. It's unclear at the moment what he might be dealing with, though more information is likely to be revealed following the game.