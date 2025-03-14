Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron Injury: Possibly injured in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 9:22pm

Waldron didn't pitch as scheduled Friday due to a potential injury he suffered while warming up in the bullpen, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After Waldron threw a few pitches in the bullpen preparing for what was supposed to be his fifth appearance of the spring, a trainer intervened to check on him. The 28-year-old righty then retreated into the Padres' clubhouse. It's unclear at the moment what he might be dealing with, though more information is likely to be revealed following the game.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now