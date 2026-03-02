Matt Waldron Injury: Throwing off mound this week
Waldron (lower body) is slated to throw off the mound this week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Waldron underwent hemorrhoid surgery last week and is expected to begin the season on the injured list. The knuckleballer hopes to make at least one Cactus League appearance before camp breaks. Waldron is out of minor-league options, so once he's healthy he'll need to either go on the active roster or be exposed to waivers.
