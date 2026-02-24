Matt Waldron Injury: Week-to-week after procedure
Padres manager Craig Stammen said Tuesday that Waldron is "week-to-week" after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Waldron is in competition for a spot in the Padres' rotation and threw two scoreless innings in his first Cactus League appearance. However, it's going to be difficult for the knuckleballer to earn one of those spots now. Waldron is coming off a rough 2025 season, as he was knocked around in his lone start for the Padres and posted a 6.67 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A El Paso.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap14 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups240 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week241 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week268 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More