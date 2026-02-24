Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron Injury: Week-to-week after procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Tuesday that Waldron is "week-to-week" after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron is in competition for a spot in the Padres' rotation and threw two scoreless innings in his first Cactus League appearance. However, it's going to be difficult for the knuckleballer to earn one of those spots now. Waldron is coming off a rough 2025 season, as he was knocked around in his lone start for the Padres and posted a 6.67 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A El Paso.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
