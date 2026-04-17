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Matt Waldron News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The Padres activated Waldron (lower body) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Waldron is set to make his season debut Friday with a start on the road against the Angels. The knuckleballer got a late start to the season after having hemorrhoid surgery in late February, but he looked sharp in a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso, tossing 12 scoreless innings with a 12:1 K:BB. Waldron will have the opportunity to make additional starts for the Padres if he pitches well.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
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