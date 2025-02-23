Fantasy Baseball
Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron News: Allows one run in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Waldron surrendered one run on two hits and no walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a Cactus League contest against Oakland on Saturday.

Waldron is one of several pitchers competing for the final spot in San Diego's rotation, and he began his exhibition slate with a decent outing. After allowing a pair of hits and a run through three batters, the knuckleballer settled down to retire the final five batters he faced. Even if Waldron does land San Diego's fifth-starter role, he isn't a particularly intriguing fantasy option given his modest strikeout rate and 4.91 ERA over 146.2 frames last year.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
