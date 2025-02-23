Matt Waldron News: Allows one run in spring debut

Waldron surrendered one run on two hits and no walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a Cactus League contest against Oakland on Saturday.

Waldron is one of several pitchers competing for the final spot in San Diego's rotation, and he began his exhibition slate with a decent outing. After allowing a pair of hits and a run through three batters, the knuckleballer settled down to retire the final five batters he faced. Even if Waldron does land San Diego's fifth-starter role, he isn't a particularly intriguing fantasy option given his modest strikeout rate and 4.91 ERA over 146.2 frames last year.