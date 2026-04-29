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Matt Waldron News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Waldron did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings.

Waldron labored early, throwing 41 pitches over the first two innings and allowing five baserunners, though he limited the damage to one run on an RBI single from Miguel Amaya. The right-hander later gave up a two-run homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong in the fourth but overall turned in a more stable outing compared to his first two starts, in which he allowed six earned runs in each. While it was a step forward for the knuckleballer, his season numbers remain inflated, as he now holds a 9.88 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and an 8:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings. Waldron could be in line for a more favorable outing next time against a Giants lineup that has struggled to score runs this season.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
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