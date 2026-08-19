Matt Waldron News: DFA'd by Toronto

The Blue Jays designated Waldron for assignment Wednesday.

Waldron has been jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters for Brendan Cellucci, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Waldron was claimed off waivers from the Padres on Aug. 5 and pitched in four games out of the Toronto bullpen, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 4.1 frames.