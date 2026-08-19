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Matt Waldron News: DFA'd by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:20pm

The Blue Jays designated Waldron for assignment Wednesday.

Waldron has been jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters for Brendan Cellucci, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Waldron was claimed off waivers from the Padres on Aug. 5 and pitched in four games out of the Toronto bullpen, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 4.1 frames.

Matt Waldron
Toronto Blue Jays
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