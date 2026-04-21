Matt Waldron News: Drawing another start
Waldron is slated to start Thursday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.
Shelved to begin the season while completing his recovery from hemorrhoid surgery, Waldron returned from the injured list last week following a dominant minor-league rehab stint during which he tossed 12 scoreless frames and posted a 12:1 K:BB over three starts for Triple-A El Paso. The right-hander stepped into the San Diego rotation but was unable to carry over his success from the minors, taking a loss Friday against the Angels while yielding six earned runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. Though Waldron will be handed another start, he'll be difficult to rely upon for fantasy purposes while pitching in hitter-friendly Colorado.
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