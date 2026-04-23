Matt Waldron News: Escapes with no-decision
Waldron took a no-decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.
Facing a stiff assignment at Coors Field on Thursday, Waldron was unable to get the Rockies off balance with his knuckleball. The 29-year-old right-hander has now yielded six runs on eight hits in both of his starts to begin the season, and it's plausible that Lucas Giolito will eventually take Waldron's spot in the rotation once he's up to speed after signing with the Padres on Wednesday. Waldron tentatively projects to take the ball next week against the Cubs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 176 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap72 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups298 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More