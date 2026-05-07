Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron News: Excels behind opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 10:12am

Waldron (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over San Francisco, allowing a run on two hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

After struggling to a 9.88 ERA over his first three starts this year, the Padres elected to use an opener ahead of Waldron on Wednesday. The move paid immediate dividends, as Waldron was nearly untouchable in the San Diego victory -- the Giants' lone run came on a Rafael Devers solo homer in the fifth. Despite Wednesday's performance, it remains to be seen what Waldron's role will be going forward, as Lucas Giolito is expected to join the rotation soon.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago