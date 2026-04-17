Matt Waldron News: Ineffective in season debut

Waldron (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 3.2 innings Friday, taking the loss versus the Angels.

Waldron missed time due to hemorrhoid surgery in late February. The knuckleballer didn't have success in his major-league season debut as the Angels got to him in the second and fourth innings. The right-hander was limited to just one big-league starts in 2025, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings, and he pitched to a 6.67 ERA over 82.1 innings across 18 starts with Triple-A El Paso last year. There's an opening in the Padres' rotation since Nick Pivetta (elbow), but it's not yet clear if Waldron will be the one to fill it. Waldron will be a pitcher to avoid in fantasy if he gets another start -- he'd be lined up for a road outing in Colorado.