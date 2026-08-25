Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron News: Opening Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Waldron will serve as the opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against Colorado, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Waldron was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Saturday, and he's now set to make his Nationals debut in the first inning of Wednesday's contest. The 29-year-old righty owns an unsightly 7.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 37 innings in the majors this season and will likely pitch just an inning or two before coming out of the game.

Matt Waldron
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Waldron See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
44 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
95 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
98 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
100 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
105 days ago