Matt Waldron News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Padres designated Waldron for assignment Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron has failed to gain much traction with the Padres the last two seasons, posting an 8.36 ERA and 25:13 K:BB over 28 innings covering four starts and three relief outings. The knuckleballer has a chance to clear waivers, and if that happens, he could stick around as swingman depth at Triple-A El Paso.